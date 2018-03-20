A lifeboat crew went to aid of potentially three swimmers in distress near Chanonry Point near Inverness.

The RNLI Kessock launched at 5.01 pm making their wear near Fort George about six miles away from the lifeboat station.

A member of the public had contacted the emergency services when they saw a person swimming in difficultly in the tidal narrows and heard cries for help.

The UK Coastguard also tasked their Search and Rescue helicopter along with Inverness Coastguard rescue team.

The sea and weather conditions provided very good search conditions with Search and Rescue quickly able to spot and make contact with the swimmer and establish they were ok.

The swimmer was then able to make their own way to the shoreline where they were met by the Coastguard team.

Initallly the search continued amid concerns more people were in the water, however the search was called off when it became apparent that there were no signs of anybody else and both lifeboats and the helicopter were stood down from the incident.

Dan Holland, volunteer lifeboat press officer at RNLI Kessock said: "The member of the public did exactly the right thing in calling for help when they saw someone in difficulty.

"Knowing what to do at a time like this can make a significant difference to the outcome of the situation.

"We would encourage everyone else do exactly the same thing if they saw someone in difficulty in the water. Dial 999 and ask for the coastguard."

Pics RNLI/Peter Black