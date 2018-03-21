A POPULAR Highland visitor centre once branded the Harrods of the North is among the shortlist for being named Scotland’s building of the year.

The Falls of Shin visitor centre was run by businessman and ex-Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed’s Balnagowan Estate before being destroyed in a blaze five years ago.

Now it has risen from the flames after the local community took over ownership.

Community group Kyle of Sutherland Development Trust led the replacement building project. Designed in the shape of a salmon to celebrate the fish regularly seen leaping at the Falls, the new building has a café, shop, toilets and visitor centre. An open trellis walkway, exhibition space and grass plaza will host regular events during the year with market stands providing an opportunity for local producers to showcase their products.

Also shortlisted is the Hawkhead Centre in Paisley which is a centre for military personnel who have been blinded in combat.

They are both joined by the £33million Oriam sports complex in Edinburgh which features a range of sport, sport science and medical facilities.

A number of organisations use Oriam including the Scottish Football Association and Scottish Rugby.

Also on the 25-strong shortlist by The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland is the Ripple Retreat, at Loch Venachar, which is a holiday home for families with children undergoing cancer treatment.