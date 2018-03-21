The Scottish Government's emergency Brexit legislation faces a final vote at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Ministers have pushed forward with their own continuity bill amid an ongoing row with Westminster over the return of devolved powers from Brussels once Britain leaves the EU.

The bill has reached its third stage and final vote at Holyrood after being introduced last month.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have refused to recommend granting legislative consent to the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill, which will transpose EU law into UK law following Brexit, branding it a Westminster "power grab".

The Scottish Government says the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill is a necessary backstop to safeguard devolution and ensure legal continuity if no agreement is reached in negotiations over the UK legislation.

The Welsh Government's equivalent backstop legislation will also face further debate on Wednesday.

Both bills are expected to be passed.

At Holyrood, ministers - who have already accepted amendments to their legislation - will face further attempts by opposition MSPs to make final changes.

The vote follows Brexit talks between the Scottish and Welsh first ministers and the Prime Minister last week.

The meeting broke up without agreement, with Nicola Sturgeon saying the remaining issues were "not insignificant but neither are they insurmountable".