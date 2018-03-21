SCOTTISH Youth Theatre is to expand across Scotland after receiving a bailout to stop it from closing.

The Glasgow-based company has been saved from closure after receiving a £250,000 emergency rescue package from the Scottish Government and fund manager Baillie Gifford.

The company (SYT) had said it would be forced to close in July this year after being denied a regular funding package from Creative Scotland, the national arts agency.

However after a wave of support on social media and the company's famous alumni from its 40 year history, the Scottish Government has intervened with a £150,000 package, as well as a £100,000 boost from Baillie Gifford.

The theatre company, which said the threat of closure has now been lifted, is now to "engage with experts from across the cultural and business sectors to build a model that is accessible and sustainable."

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, said the funding will allow it to "extend the reach and accessibility of its programmes".

It is the second time in five years that the government has stepped in with funding for SYT: it also lost out in a bid for regular funding to Creative Scotland in 2014.

Jackie Hardacre, the chief executive, said last night that the funding allows the company a year to re-assess its business plan, how it operates and "pursue every source of income".

Fiona Hyslop, the culture secretary, said that the funding is to help it "improve the reach, depth and quality of Scottish Youth Theatre's work across Scotland".

Ms Hardacre said it would now be in talks with regional and local youth theatres about potential collaborations, and would proceed with a tour of its National Ensemble of actors.

She said: "I think that is something very clear that we really want to concentrate on, and to get it right.

"Over its forty years, SYT has had lots of different models, which has inspired companies across the country. Our ensemble is to tour nationally....but it is something we want to address."

She said that the early pledge of funding from Baillie Gifford had been crucial, as it allowed the company to present the Government with a scenario where it could match private funds.

Ms Hardacre added: “With a future now secured for Scottish Youth Theatre, our focus is firmly on ensuring the nation’s young people have their own thriving national theatre company to engage with, be inspired by and to aspire to be a part of."

The culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Scottish Youth Theatre has supported many young actors and other theatre professionals to find their voice and launch their careers. There was widespread concern about the announcement that the theatre was facing closure due to its financial position.

“This funding from partners will allow the theatre to maintain its work, and complete the ongoing positive changes to their business. It will also give time for further dialogue about a longer-term funding strategy.

“I have set out this offer to the Scottish Youth Theatre, and I have encouraged them to continue exploring all options available to secure a more permanent funding solution.

"I have also discussed their continuing ambitions to improve the reach, depth and quality of Scottish Youth Theatre’s work across Scotland, and how this funding will help them towards that goal.”

A Creative Scotland spokesperson said: “We always welcome new funding from the Scottish Government for culture.

"We are also continuing our discussions with Scottish Youth Theatre regarding potential ways in which we can support their work in the future."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "As with its equivalents in other art forms, including the National Youth Orchestra, National Youth Choir and YDance, the Scottish Youth Theatre plays a valuable role in inspiring young people to take part in the arts.

"The Scottish Youth Theatre was funded by the Scottish Government between 2015-18.

"Rather than allowing this organisation to close in July, this agreement – along with private sector backing – will enable the theatre to work on finding long-term funding solutions, and to develop the reach of its work across the country during the Year of Young People."