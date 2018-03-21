BT is creating more than 75 new apprenticeships in Scotland as part of a drive to recruit budding tech talent.

The company has launched a UK-wide plan to employ more than 1,300 people in roles such as TV production, engineering and cyber security.

The 76 trainees in Scotland will be based in locations such as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and the EE contact centre in Greenock.

BT Scotland director Brendan Dick said: "This recruitment is more great news for Scotland and a tribute to the quality of our local staff.

"They play a vital role in providing essential products and services for households and businesses across Scotland, as well as being part of these local communities themselves.

"As one of the nation's leading employers and investors, BT is committed to providing high-quality jobs and careers, and this latest recruitment will help make sure we deliver the best possible services for the people of Scotland."

There will be 16 apprenticeships in Glasgow and 13 in Dundee, with posts also available around the country in places such as Dumbarton, Inverness, Aberdeen and Thurso.

EE is taking on 13 customer service apprentices in Greenock while a further 15 graduates will be based in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The assessment process will include candidates being asked to complete a series of virtual reality Crystal Maze-style challenges.

BT will assess them on three measures which comprise analytical skills, how they handle change as well as their drive and enthusiasm to get tasks completed.

The latest recruitment drive for apprenticeships and graduates is in addition to Openreach's announcement last week that they are looking to recruit 3,500 engineers, with more than 400 based in Scotland.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I welcome this announcement from BT.

"More high-quality apprenticeships means more young people with the vital skills and training to take advantage of the economic opportunities of the future.

"Our modern industrial strategy, in conjunction with business, will help drive developments in fields like artificial intelligence and cyber technology - meaning more high-tech jobs and greater prosperity for people across the country."