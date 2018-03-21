PILOTS and train drivers have dealt with hundreds of potentially deadly incidents where lasers have been directed at their windows.

More than 170 convictions for shining lasers into aircraft have been secured since 2010, while British Transport Police insist they come across around 85 such incidents every year.

It comes as new UK-wide laws are set to be introduced making it a criminal offence to direct a laser at any vehicle – punishable by up to five years in jail.

Scottish transport minister Humza Yousaf said it was right that cyclists were also protected under the legislation, describing it as “future proofing”.

He said he had witnessed cyclists crashing at a “Pedal for Scotland” event last year after tacks were laid across the road to puncture their tyres.

He added: “Now I don’t know if there’s incidents specifically of cyclists being attacked by lasers, but could we see that in the future at an event like this, if we’re going to be doing more of these events, which I hope we do? We absolutely could. So let’s future proof the legislation, I think, is the important point.”

Mr Yousaf was speaking to a Holyrood committee as it agreed to give consent to the new UK-wide law, which will introduce tough penalties for the misuse of lasers.

Those caught shining lasers at aircraft, road vehicles or ships could face a prison sentence, unlimited fine or both under the new legislation.

Current rules only apply in some circumstances – such as when the laser is directed towards aircraft.

Mr Yousaf said there had been “an increased number of reported incidents of the deliberate misuse of laser pointers, with consequences that could have been fatal”.

He referred to the case of Colin Lochrie, 31, who was jailed for shining a laser pen at a police helicopter flying over Glasgow in 2013.

Lochrie, a Buddhist lecturer, was sentenced to 14 months after the helicopter was forced to take evasive action to avoid an accident. Helicopter pilot David Traill was killed in the Clutha tragedy the next day.

Mr Yousaf added: “It is a problem, and it is an issue. Anecdotally, I can certainly say it’s been raised with me. The statistics that we do have show that it is a problem.”

He said the Scottish Government supported the UK’s Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill, insisting a UK-wide approach was “sensible”.

Union leaders also welcomed the new legislation, arguing tougher laws were necessary to protect pilots and drivers.

Steve Landells, the British Airline Pilots’ Association’s flight safety specialist, said it was working with the government to ensure new rules were implemented quickly.

He said: “Shining a laser at an aircraft is extremely dangerous and has the potential to cause a crash that could be fatal to not only those on board, but people on the ground too.

“If someone does endanger lives by pointing a laser at an aircraft, and they are caught doing so, then they should expect to go to prison

“We’re very pleased that the Government has listened to our concerns and is now looking to introduce tougher laws.

“BALPA, as well as others in the transport sector, has been campaigning for many years to get this legislation in place.

“We are now working with the Department for Transport to ensure the legislation is effective and is implemented quickly.”

Figures compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority show Edinburgh and Glasgow are among the ten worst areas for laser misuse in the UK.

In 2016 alone, it counted 83 separate incidents in Glasgow – with a further 44 in Edinburgh.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "Shining laser pens at passing trains is incredibly dangerous and it won't be tolerated on Scotland's railway.

"We will continue to work with British Transport Police to clamp down on this behaviour and bring offenders to justice."