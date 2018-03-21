Two sweet shop workers were held at knifepoint during a “distressing” armed robbery.

The incident happened at about 10.15pm on Tuesday at the Candy Land store on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

The women, aged 25 and 16, were working in the shop when a hooded man entered holding a knife before demanding money.

A three-figure sum of cash was stolen from the till then the suspect made off from the area, running east along Gorgie Road.

Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford, of Corstorphine CID, said: “While neither of the shop workers were injured during this robbery, it was a very distressing incident for them both and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to find the suspect.

“If you remember seeing any suspicious activity around the Candy Land store on Tuesday evening, or if you have any other information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries, should contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as white, aged 20 to 35 and of average build. He was wearing dark clothing and gloves.

He spoke with a local accent and had a hood up obscuring his face.

Officers have urged those with information to contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 4261 of March 20 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.