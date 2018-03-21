A new Chief Inspector of Constabulary is to be appointed in Scotland.

Gillian Imery will succeed Derek Penman in the role when he retires at the end of March.

She is expected to take up her official duties in early April.

Mrs Imery, currently Assistant Inspector of Constabulary, will deliver an annual programme of independent inspection, monitoring and evaluation of Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority.

She will also provide professional independent advice on police matters, publishing reports of inspections and producing an annual report to ministers on the police service in Scotland.

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson said: "With a career spanning over 30 years in Scottish policing, most recently as Assistant Inspector of Constabulary, Gillian Imery brings with her a wealth of experience to the role of Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland."

Mrs Imery said: "I am extremely proud to have been appointed to the role of HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland and am optimistic about the part HMICS (Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland) can play in supporting improvement in policing for the benefit of the Scottish public."