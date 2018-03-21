Council chiefs are to ask the public about the regeneration of a historic quarter which is home to Glasgow Cathedral, the Necropolis and Glasgow Green.
The historic High Street/Saltmarket quarter – which also houses the Provand’s Lordship, the St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art and the Tollbooth Steeple – is a “regeneration priority” for Glasgow City Council.
A working group has been formed to develop a five-year action plan to enhance High Street, Saltmarket and the surrounding areas.
It aims to support the heritage strategy for the area, promote it as a visitor destination and capitalise on its medieval history and historical assets.
Councillor Angus Millar, depute city convener for inclusive economic growth at Glasgow City Council, said: “The High Street and Saltmarket area is one with a rich heritage and enormous potential, but there is a widespread feeling that the area has not been given the attention or recognition it deserves as the historic heart of Glasgow.
“With the right investment and approach, it can be restored to its traditional role as an important centre for Glasgow and the High Street action plan identifies a range of key priorities and opportunities to revitalise and champion the area.”
Other aspirations include calls for more bespoke businesses and unique traders as well as increasing footfall in the area.
The consultation, which begins on March 26, will last until May 6.
Mr Millar added: “We would like everyone with a stake or interest in the High Street and Saltmarket’s future to take part in this consultation, put forward their thoughts and ideas, and help us deliver a future worthy of its history.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.