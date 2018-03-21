The Polish artist and sculptor Bronislaw Krzysztof has been commissioned to create a life-size memorial of the Second World War hero General Stanislaw Maczek seated on a bench in the Scottish capital.

Mr Krzysztof was met by Adam McVey, Edinburgh City Council leader, below, and representatives of the General Stanislaw Maczek Memorial Trust at the planned memorial location in the courtyard at the entrance to the City Chambers, ahead of formal contract-signing.

The move followed this week’s £18,000 financial boost from the Polish Government.

The general, who made Edinburgh his home for the last 50 years of his life, was Commander of the 1st Polish Armoured Division and appointed by Winston Churchill to defend Scotland’s east coast from potential invasion.

Read more: Poland boosts tribute fund for war hero Maczek

He played a key role in the Battle of Normandy but when the Second World War ended he was unable to return to his home in Poland under communism.

Mr McVey said the general's history has struck a chord with many in Edinburgh.

He said: "It is a fascinating story of someone who couldn’t find refuge in their own community and came to Edinburgh and found what I hope was a good life here."

Mr Krzysztof said: "I see it as my role in turning this amazing idea into reality."

Trustee Katie Fraser, whose late father Lord Fraser of Carmyllie started the campaign, said: "It’s good to reach this significant milestone after years of work by everyone involved."

The artwork is due to be unveiled later this year.