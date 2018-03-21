A FOOTBALL club’s failure to suspend or expel a player for racially abusing an opponent has come under fire in the Scottish Parliament.

Anas Sarwar MSP hit out at Clyde FC’s handling of accusations against winger Ally Love, who was handed a five-match ban by the SFA earlier this year.

The 26-year-old is understood to have called Annan Athletic player Rabin Omar a "P*** b******" among other insults.

Clyde FC conducted its own probe into the incident, and yesterday said Mr Love had simply been “disciplined”.

Mr Sarwar, who has launched a cross-party parliamentary group to combat racism and Islamophobia, condemned the decision as "pathetic" during a Holyrood debate.

He said: “Managers get suspended for five games when they argue with the referee and are sent to the stand.

“This is a much more severe incident to just be suspended for five games.

“In the last 24 hours, Clyde FC have said that they’ve conducted their own investigation, and their punishment? They will be sending Ally Love on diversity training.

“I’m sick to death of hearing diversity training being used as some kind of excuse, or some kind of punishment. Diversity training should be mainstream for every single one of us.

“Ally Love should be suspended by his club, if not expelled altogether. We’ve got to send a message – particularly to our young people who will see these footballers as role models – that the time is up. The time is up for all these people with these hateful views.

“I look to my children, to make sure they don’t grow up in a Scotland where racism exists.

“But actually, we look to all of our children to create a Scotland clear of any form of hate, or any form of prejudice.”

Mr Sarwar called on institutions across Scotland to “wake up” to everyday racism.

He added: “While the SFA banned Ally Love for five games, Clyde FC chose not to suspend him at all. In its statement, the football club couldn’t even bring itself to condemn the actions of Mr Love.

“To put this in context, Neil Lennon got suspended for five matches for having an argument with a referee. Are the SFA and Clyde FC seriously saying Mr Love’s racists comments merit the same punishment?"

Clyde FC's statement, released yesterday, read: "The club can announce that, following the SFA Tribunal decision on 15th February to apply a five-game ban to Ally Love for a breach of rule 202, an internal investigation has subsequently resulted in the player being disciplined by the club, for breaching its code of practice.

"In reaching this conclusion, the club carefully considered all of the evidence presented during the tribunal and the internal hearing, recognising the level of punishment applied by the governing body.

"This incident has highlighted the importance of ensuring that the club provides adequate training and support in the areas of Managing Conflict and Equality and Diversity, for all employees.

"No further comment will be made by the club."