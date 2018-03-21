THE theory of neurodiversity argues that diverse conditions such as Autism, Asperger’s, dyspraxia, dyslexia and ADHD, are a result of normal variations in the human genome.

And Neurodiversity is just as relevant and important for people to embrace as bio diversity to include and embrace in the workforce.

The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Conference, in association with Standard Life Aberdeen, is a platform to discuss how employers and employees can create an environment to accommodate, understand and develop talent from all walks of life.

This year’s Diversity Conference for Scotland takes place on Tuesday May 22nd at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, and is the perfect platform for businesses to learn how to implement diversity and inclusion in business and to understand what support is available to help them thrive.

For businesses, public sector and third sector organisations, this is the opportunity to find out how to get your strategy off the ground and reap the rewards of a diverse and talented workforce.

Lynne Connolly, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Standard Life Aberdeen said: “At last year’s conference it was great to meet so many thoughtful and driven people all working towards a common goal. Whether you’re just starting to think about how diversity can help your organisation or you already have a strategy in place, there’s much we can learn from each other”.

Sponsors have lined up to back the event - with Graeme Brewster, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Manager, at City of Glasgow College, saying: "As a key supporter of this year's conference, we are looking forward to seeing the range of work being delivered to encourage a diverse workforce, and to share our own expertise in the promotion of diversity and equality in the tertiary sector."

Katy Wedderburn, Head of Employment at MacRoberts said: “Recent research shows that businesses who promote and encourage diversity are more likely to innovate, grow and outperform their competition. This is why the Herald’s Diversity Conference is such an important event in the Scottish business calendar. We are delighted to be on board again as sponsors for its second year and would encourage anyone wanting to learn more about the importance of diversity to sign up today”

Audrey Ross, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland said: “Being involved in The Herald Diversity Conference recognises the importance that we’ve placed on embracing diversity and inclusion within our business, and the opportunity it creates for the wider housebuilding industry. We’re looking forward to playing our part in the conversation to allow us to collectively harness the benefits of diversity and inclusion.”

Wheatley Foundation Director Lorraine McLaren said: “At Wheatley we want to tackle disadvantage and inequality in our communities and have put diversity and inclusion at the heart of what we do. It’s important to us that people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities and cultures can access opportunities for education and work, build their confidence and find ways out of poverty. We’re pleased to be supporting the Diversity Conference again this year and we’re looking forward to hearing from others about how they have contributed to a fairer society.”

Ed Cochrane, Director, YSC Scotland said: “Last year’s conference showcased the great work taking place around Scotland, both in business and in communities, and was a fantastic opportunity to share learnings and develop a new network of contacts.”

Karen Murray, Skills Development Scotland, Head of National Training Programmes Development said: “SDS recognises that a more diverse workforce can lead to increased productivity, creativity and profitability.

“Being more inclusive also builds your reputation, and attracts new staff and customers. So developing a diverse workforce isn't just the right thing to do, but it's crucial to give employers a competitive edge."

Tickets are on sale for the event, as are exhibitor stands. Contact Kerry Medford, Events Manager, on 0141 302 7319.