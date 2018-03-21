TWO Scottish private schools are to join forces under a new partnership deal.

Kelvinside Academy, in the west end of Glasgow, and Craigholme School, on the south side of the city, will come together under a new charitable trust.

The board of the newly-formed Glasgow Schools Trust will be made up of governors from both schools and will be chaired by Donald Wilson, the current chair of the board of governors at Kelvinside.

Current Kelvinside Academy rector Ian Munro will become executive headmaster of the trust.

Mr Munro said both schools would maintain their separate identities with Craigholme senior school continuing to operate as a single sex girls’ school.

However, Craigholme’s existing junior school will accept both boys and girls from August this year.

Boys attending the Craigholme junior school will have the option of transferring to Kelvinside once they reach secondary age.

The schools will share sports facilities as well as combining a number of back office functions such as marketing and finance - although there are no plans for any staff redundancies.

Although Kelvinside has seen expanding pupil numbers in recent years the new arrangement comes at a time of uncertainty in the independent sector as a result of the wider economic climate.

Pupils numbers across Scotland have been in decline in recent years with particular issues in primary.

Mr Munro said: “Together, we can breathe fresh life into the independent schools sector in the West of Scotland.

“This collaboration is representative of how an innovative approach to governance and leadership can improve the educational experience for young people.

“Kelvinside and Craigholme have a lot in common with a rich history, meaningful teacher pupil relationships and a deeply caring ethos.

“This move will allow us to share knowledge and resources, while maintaining the identity and aspirations of both schools.”

June Gilliland, Craigholme principal, added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Craigholme.

“Parents have long requested that we bring boys into Craigholme junior school and this initiative will allow our boys to transition to Kelvinside for their senior years.

“Senior girls can continue their secondary education in a single sex environment at Craigholme Senior School.”

The Glasgow Schools Trust will also oversee Craigholme’s nursery in Pollokshields and two nurseries belonging to Kelvinside Academy.

Both schools have been an established part of the private sector in Glasgow for more than a century.

Kelvinside opened in 1878 and is housed in a Grade A listed building close to the Botanic Gardens.

Craigholme School, which was founded in 1894, is situated in Pollokshields on the south side of Glasgow.

Fees at both schools are more than £12,000 for a senior school day pupil.

The setting up of a trust to run different schools is a new concept in the west of the country.

However, it mirrors the Merchant Company of Edinburgh which runs Stewart’s Melville College and the Mary Erskine School as well as George Watson’s College.