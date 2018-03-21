LEADING Scottish universities have performed well in a survey on the satisfaction of their students.

St Andrews University came tenth in the survey and was the top Scottish institution with Dundee University close behind in 14th place.

Glasgow Caledonian University was named as the second most improved institution in the UK in the Times Higher Education survey, rising from 99th to joint 67th.

Professor Sally Mapstone, the principal of St Andrews, said: "The highest quality of student experience is at the heart of what makes our universities successful and relevant.

"Scottish higher education has more than held its own with the best universities in the UK for several years now, and it’s encouraging, and perhaps more reflective of reality, that we now have a Scottish institution in the top 10."

Professor Pamela Gillies, the principal of Glasgow Caledonian, said: “We are delighted to receive recognition by our students of the outstanding learning environment and support our dedicated staff provide for them during their time with us.

“We have worked hard in recent years and invested to create a special place for our students and we are proud of our students’ achievements."

John Gill, editor of Times Higher Education, said: “Understanding the student experience has never been more important to universities, which are competing with one another to a far greater extent than they once did.

“That competition plays out in the academic experience, of course, but also the facilities and lifestyles on offer for those who choose to study at a particular institution.”