Fashion chain New Look has confirmed plans that it is to close eight stores across Scotland.

The struggling retailer announced the plans as part of a UK-wide move to restore the chain to profitability.

Scottish stories under threat include Cameron Toll, Craigleith and Ocean Terminal in Edinburgh.

Also affected are Troon, Aberdeen (Bon Accord), Dundee (Wellgate) Glasgow (Buchanan Street Men's) and Newton Mearns.

The firm said that a total of 60 of its 593 UK stores faced potential closure after creditors approved a restructuring plan.

About 980 jobs in the UK will be axed, although some staff may be redeployed.

New Look chairman Alistair McGeorge said it was a "tough decision" but a necessary move to restore profits for the brand.

In a statement, the retailer said: "Final decisions on individual store closures will be made by the company and the stores' respective landlords.

"Under the terms (of the Company Voluntary Arrangement), the stores identified for potential closure are most likely to close within six to 12 months, subject to decisions by individual landlords, but no stores will close on day one."

Founded in 1969, the chain has a global reach with outlets in Europe, China and the rest of Asia.

However recently it has faced the challenges of rising costs, and competition with high street chains such as Primark and online brands which attract younger consumers to their sites.