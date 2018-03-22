A DIRECTOR of one of Scotland’s most famous companies has been killed in a tragic accident at his home.

Klaus Perch-Nielson died after being struck by a tree last Thursday.

Mr Perch-Nielson was on the board of Lees Foods, based in Coatbridge and makers of the famous coconut-covered Snowball and Macaroon Bar range.

The accident happened last Thursday in the garden of his home at Berryfield House, Lentran, near Inverness, during last week’s strong winds.

It is understood that 80-year-old Mr Perch-Nielson was doing some tree surgery when part of another tree struck him on the head.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances He is survived by his wife, Lynda, a son, two daughters and his grand-children.

A keen squash player in his younger days, Mr Perch-Nielson became involved with the company in 1993 as a non-executive director.

Previous to that, from 1967 to 1986, Mr Perch-Nielson was part owner and director of Moray Firth Maltings Limited in Inverness, before moving to Australia.

He spent three years there and started up and ran two companies.

Yesterday, Lees chief executive Clive Miquel paid tribute to his colleague. He said: “It has come as such a shock. I was only speaking to him about a couple of business matters that morning.

“He was so fit and healthy, and still had much to offer the company. He was a regular attender at board meetings and had a huge enthusiasm for Lees.

“Just last year he took great delight in showing his grandchildren round the factory. And for his journey back up the road to Inverness in his Range Rover, he would regularly buy our confectionery to eat on the way.

“His favourite was the Macaroon bar. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with Lynda and the entire family.”

He was was one of five directors who took private control of Lees which they said was in the best long-term interests of the business.

Coatbridge-based Lees Foods – whose famous advertising slogan from the 1960s is “Lees, Lees, more if you please” – are the parent company of Lees of Scotland and Waverley Bakers.

Lees were launched in 1931 and are one of Scotland’s best-known brands. Lees of Scotland make macaroon bars, snowballs, teacakes, meringues and seasonal biscuits.