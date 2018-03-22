THE Scottish Design Relay to mark the opening of the V&A Dundee was in Govan, Glasgow yesterday.

A team of young adults from the GalGael Trust – a social enterprise that helps people affected by a range of social and wellbeing issues by teaching them traditional woodwork skills –was challenged to create a prototype inspired by local design heritage.

The group was joined for the five-day project by Will Mitchell, a design director at the Glasgow firm 4C Design, and V&A Dundee’s Leanne Fischler.

The team was asked to create a new design for a product that could be mass-produced and sold in the GalGael shop.

They came up with the idea of creating hand-carved wooden handles for disposable ballpoint pens made from boat building offcuts – an idea inspired by a Clutha vase designed by Christopher Dresser which will go on display at V&A Dundee.

Leanne Fischler, Scottish Design Relay Project facilitator, said: “The young people set out to design something beautiful and practical and came up with a wonderful prototype design they should be incredibly proud of.”