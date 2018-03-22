One of the nation’s best-loved children’s authors has stepped into one of her own books to entertain children as part of the Scottish Friendly Children’s Book Tour.
Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson appeared at The Mitchell Library to entertain an audience of Glasgow children.
Primary three and four pupils retold a book of Donaldson’s choice, designing props, and creating a musical accompaniment with songs and rhymes.
Following this, Donaldson performed her own musical play, complete with mouse ears.
The tour visits both primary and secondary schools, reaching out to more than 100,000 children since it began in 1998.
Her best know work, the Gruffalo, has sold more than 13 million copies and has been adapted for film and theatre. Her newest title, The Ugly Five, is about a wildebeest, warthog, vulture, hyena and marabou stork that swagger across the savannah.
