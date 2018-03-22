Four children remain in a stable condition with infections linked to bacteria found in the water supply at a Glasgow hospital.

The issue at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) led to patients in some wards unable to bathe or drink tap water while tests were carried out.

Testing was also extended to four wards at the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QUEH) but NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said filters have now been fitted to the affected wards and patients will be able to use baths and showers from Thursday.

Bottled and sterile water will still be provided for drinking and brushing teeth while investigations continue with Health Protection Scotland and Scottish Water.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “Four children remain stable as a result of their infections and continue to receive treatments for infections which may be linked to bacteria found in the water supply at the RHC.

“The parents of all affected patients were immediately spoken to by their consultant following receipt of lab test results being made available and have been kept fully informed throughout.

“There are no reports of any patients being infected by bacteria from water in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) wards treating the most immunity compromised patients.

“Appropriate infection control measures tailored to each patient in the affected QEUH wards are in place, including the provision of sterile wipes for cleaning skin and bottled water for drinking and brushing teeth.

“We continue to investigate the presence of bacteria in the water supply to some wards in the RHC with input from experts at Health Protection Scotland, Health Facilities Scotland and Scottish Water.

“All of the actions we took including the switching off of showers and taps during the investigation were taken with the safety of our patients on these wards in mind. “