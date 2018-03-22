EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a "massive" fire in Glasgow City Centre.

Several appliances are on Sauchiehall Street as a section of the street - from Poundland up to Hope Street - is completely cordoned off.

Renfrew Lane - behind the Pavilion Theatre - is also closed.

An eyewitness at the scene told the Evening Times: "It's massive. Dramatic scenes here in what's usually a bustling street.

"The firefighters are battling to bring flames under control in what looks like the New City Palace Chinese restaurant above Holland & Barrett

"The smoke is so thick, you can barely see or breathe."

"I wouldn't be surprised if the street was closed off for the rest of the day."

Seven appliances are on the scene along with police and a command support unit.

Police Scotland said officers were made aware of an incident in Sauchiehall Street at 8.25am and are currently at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.18am on Thursday, March 22 to reports of a well-developed fire which had taken hold within the roof space of a commercial premise.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, where firefighters are currently on the scene tackling the fire.

“Crews have safely evacuated the occupants of several nearby properties.”