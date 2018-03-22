Fans have spoken – five pubs have beaten off competition from dozens of other clubs and bars across the UK to be rated among the best rugby pubs in Britain.

The venues have made it to the finals of Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens rugby pub of the year competition, whittled down from dozens of suggestions made by fans all over Britain.

The five shortlisted venues include the Athletic Arms, Edinburgh, of which fans said: “It gives a warm and friendly welcome whoever you’re supporting, it‘s a short walk to Murrayfield and serves a great pint and award winning pies before and after the game.”

The Buccleuch Arms Hotel, Moffat, was the only other Scottish pub to make the shortlist after it was described as: “Definitely the place to be on a rugby day. Best food ever, log fires, bespoke gin and beers to die for.”

The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham, Merchants Inn, Rugby and the Palmeira, Hove make up the list.

Now it’s up to rugby fans themselves to choose the winner from the five British hostelries that have made it to the finals in a poll on social media.

Douglas Hardie, president of Melrose Rugby Club said: “Over 12,000 people will descend on the Borders town of Melrose to see Sevens action on April 14, but with television coverage from the BBC, the event is beamed out to rugby fans at home and abroad.

“For rugby fans who aren’t able to travel to the Borders to cheer on the home and international teams, many will savour match day action in bars or pubs.

"In our quest to find Britain’s top rugby pub, fans have told us that a great range of beer, delicious food, roaring fires, friendly staff and a buzzing atmosphere are among the qualities that make their locals special.

“However, just like the Melrose Sevens, there can only be one winner of Britain’s best rugby pub, and now it’s over to the public to pick their favourite from our shortlist.”

Voting is free and you can choose your winner by completing the simple voting form on the Melrose Sevens Facebook or Twitter platforms.

The winner will be announced on March 28, and the pub that gains the most votes will receive the coveted title and an inscribed plaque to recognise the achievement.