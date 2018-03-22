THE funeral of Cardinal Keith O'Brien is to be held in Newcastle, with Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols as the main celebrant, the Catholic Church has announced.

The Cardinal and former Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, who stepped down from all duties in 2013 after admitting sexual misconduct, will not be accorded the honour of a full mass in his own diocese and will not be buried at the city's St Mary's Cathedral.

Instead he is to be interred at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Edinburgh, in the same grave as his parents – which the church said was in accordance with his own wishes.

In another break with tradition, his successor as Archbishop of Edinburgh and St Andrews, Cardinal Leo Cushley, will not officiate, although the church said he would be "one of the main celebrants". It is not yet clear whether some or all of Scotland's eight bishops will attend the funeral mass on Thursday April 5th.

Although he remained a Cardinal in name, Keith O'Brien resigned the duties attached to the role, including involvement in papal consignatories – meetings to advise the Pope – and would have taken no part in choosing a new Pope had the task been necessary.

His fall from grace came after four fellow priests accused him of inappropriate sexual behaviour. He later admitted his sexual conduct had fallen "below the standards expected".

Pope Francis and the Holy See took a direct interest in the funeral arrangements for Cardinal O'Brien, who had lived in recent years in the North East of England, where he died, after being told as a result of the scandal he could not spend his retirement, as he had planned, in Dunbar.

A spokesman for the Catholic Church said: "The Requiem Mass of Cardinal Keith Patrick O’Brien RIP will take place at the Church of St Michael, Westmoreland Road, Newcastle on Thursday 5 April at 1.00pm.

"As requested by the Holy See, the main celebrant and homilist will be His Eminence Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster."

He added: "The internment of the body of the late Cardinal O’Brien will then take place at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Edinburgh on 6 April at 1.00pm The Cardinal’s body will be laid to rest in the grave of his mother and father. This was in accordance with wishes expressed by Cardinal O’Brien himself."

The church said the funeral arrangements had been agreed following consultation with Cardinal O’Brien's family, the executor of his will, and Cardinal Vincent Nichols, representing the Holy See.