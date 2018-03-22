MORE than 73,000 firms across Scotland are still waiting for a decision after appealing their new business rates.

Statistics show there has been a 10 per cent increase in firms appealing the revaluation – with a third of all businesses unhappy.

Just one in every 140 have had their appeals resolved following last year’s controversial overhaul.

Scottish Labour MSP Daniel Johnson said the figures were “deeply troubling”.

He said: “They show that businesses up and down Scotland don’t have confidence in how their tax bill is being calculated, and furthermore they are worried by the huge hikes they have had to their rates.

“While the SNP might claim to be pro-business, the fact a third of businesses in Scotland are appealing their rates shows it is anything but.

“The 2017 rates revaluation has been a shambles from the start – and it is hurting Scotland’s businesses and our economy.”

But Finance Secretary Derek Mackay insisted the changes were introduced to reflect the property market.

Responding to a question from Mr Johnson in Holyrood, he said: “Following the 2017 revaluation, at least 69 per cent of non-domestic properties paid less or no more in rates than they had done previously. Of course, the impact of reliefs and appeals will increase that percentage.”

He said the Scottish Government’s reliefs had lifted 100,000 properties out of rates altogether, as well as capping increases for a range of businesses.

He said it was “normal” for appeals to take some time.