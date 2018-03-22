TV watchdog Ofcom is to address claims productions are being mislabelled as Scottish in order to meet broadcasting quotas.

Industry figures have raised concerns over “brass plating” – which sees production companies misrepresent where a TV show is being made to meet the criteria for "out of London" programming.

Ofcom is currently probing the issue, and has insisted it will outline whether its guidelines need to be changed “very shortly”.

A spokeswoman said: “It's vitally important that TV production and investment is spread across the UK, including in Scotland.

“Public service broadcasters must consider our guidance and have to report accurately on how they have met their quota obligations.

“We are engaging with the industry and Holyrood to assess how the guidance is being applied in practice and whether changes are required.”

MSPs previously heard evidence from TV insiders that Ofcom needed to be more proactive to combat the issue.

A list of recent “Scottish productions” allegedly included a show in which TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh followed in the footsteps of Winnie-the-Pooh creator A A Milne, visiting Sussex and Harrods toy department in London.

David Smith, of TV and film trade body Pact, told MSPs on Holyrood’s culture committee that Ofcom should audit information about Scottish productions.

He said: "An element of spot checking, a bit more detail required on that form, an undertaking by the production company and the broadcaster that it is legal, decent, honest and true, that this is authentic, that they have met the spirit as well as the letter of the rules, and then Ofcom's ability to check on that.

"Ofcom is not a proactive system, it is a reactive system. If you raise a complaint Ofcom investigates. Maybe that has to change."