THE police officer exposed to the Novichok nerve agent after the Salisbury poisoning has spoken for the first time about his experience, saying how "normal life for me will probably never be the same".

After being discharged from hospital, Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey said he was "overwhelmed" by the support he had received during what he described as a “completely surreal” experience.

On Sunday March 4, he was taken to Salisbury District Hospital after responding to the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia.

At a press conference outside the hospital, Cara Charles-Barks for Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said he had been discharged on Thursday afternoon after his condition improved.

The Skripals, however, remained in a critical but stable condition, she told reporters.

In a statement read out by Keir Pritchard, Wiltshire Police’s Chief Constable, Mr Bailey said: "People ask me how I am feeling but there are really no words to explain how I feel right now. Surreal is the word that keeps cropping up and it really has been completely surreal.

"I have been so very overwhelmed by the support, cards and messages I have received; everyone has been so incredible," he declared.

The detective described himself as “just a normal person with a normal life," but added: "I recognise that 'normal' life for me will probably never be the same and Sarah and I now need to focus on finding a new normal for us and for our children."

Mrs Bailey added: "Nick doesn't like the term ‘hero’ but he has always been a hero to me and our children."

Meanwhile, the war of words between London and Moscow continued as Theresa May at the European Council meeting in Brussels sought to get a show of support from her EU counterparts.

On Monday, foreign ministers of the 28-nation bloc issued a statement, voicing "unqualified solidarity" with the UK but they stopped short of pointing the finger of blame at Moscow for the Salisbury attack.

Federica Mogherini, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, repeated the line at Thursday’s summit, saying: "We will obviously express our strongest possible solidarity with the UK after the attack in Salisbury…and deciding to stay focused on that together, because the strongest political sign we can give is unity, unity and unity; including at the moment we move forward in the negotiations on Brexit.

"This doesn't mean anything in terms of diminishing our solidarity. On the contrary, we stand together," she added.

UK Government sources said Britain now regarded Russia as a “strategic enemy”.

The Prime Minister, wearing a white ribbon in commemoration of terror attacks in Westminster and Brussels, said: "Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom when it attempted the murder of two people in the streets of Salisbury.

“The Russian threat doesn't respect borders and indeed the incident in Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours from the western Balkans to the Middle East," added Mrs May, who was due to address fellow leaders over dinner.

In London, Alexander Yakovenko, decried the UK Government’s “anti-Russian” campaign and condemned Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comparison between Vladimir Putin hosting this summer's World Cup with Hitler's 1936 Olympics.

“Nobody has the right to insult the Russian people, who defeated Nazism," he insisted.

The ambassador demanded evidence for Britain's allegation that Russia was behind the Salisbury attack, claiming the UK had "built its official position on pure assumptions".

But he also sought to allay fears concerning England fans travelling to Russia this summer for the World Cup, insisting: “They will be safe in Russia. All the necessary measures are being taken…”

At Westminster, Culture Secretary Matt Hancock told a journalists’ lunch the best response to Russia hosting the tournament would be for England to win it.