A PROBE into exploitation of workers at the Edinburgh Fringe festival has been launched after claims of staff being paid half the minimum wage.

Unite, Scotland’s biggest union, claimed while giving evidence to the Scottish capital's economy committee that Fringe workers were being paid as little as £3.40 per hour.

The union said workers at council-run venues including the Assembly Rooms, one of the leading George Street venues which last year was host to Alex Salmond's Unleashed had their hours cut with 24 hours-notice during the Fringe.

Kate Campbell, the council's economy convener, said the claims would be investigated.

As well as claims of failure to pay the minimum wage at the Fringe, the committee was told how workers in council-owned venues had their hours cut with 24 hours-notice during the Fringe.

Unite is calling on the council to implement a fair pay charter across all council-run venues in order to ensure that workers receive the living wage, minimum hour contracts and adequate notice for rota changes.

Unite Scotland are also lobbying the council to establish clear guidelines for employment during the Fringe which makes the aims of the charter a pre-requisite for licensing or council funding.

Bryan Simpson, Unite hospitality organiser, said: "The council’s report into the viability of the fair hospitality charter states that implementation may take up to three years – even in council-owned venues such as the Assembly Rooms and Usher Hall.

"This will be of little comfort to those who have their hours and jobs cut with a day’s notice.

"We hope that the council will implement the fair hospitality charter across all council-run venues and strongly encourage private employers to do the same by making the charter a condition for licenses and funding.”

A Fringe spokesman said: “The Fringe Society is working closely with venues and the City of Edinburgh Council, to address the areas for improvement identified by the Fringe Venue Workers Survey.

"As the charity that underpins the festival, we were encouraged that 90 per cent of survey respondents would choose to work at the Fringe again, and that 83 per cent were satisfied or very satisfied with their overall Fringe experience.

"However, there is work still to be done to ensure that everyone working at the Fringe has the best experience possible.”

Kate Campbell, economy convener said: “The committee heard from both Unite and Fair Fringe during a discussion on the subject.

"There were many positive experiences outlined, but also some issues raised of serious concern.

"The specific circumstances raised today will be investigated as soon as possible. "We recognise that some of the practices raised at committee today are unacceptable and where these are connected to council venues action will be taken.

"A report on the impact of the council adopting the Fair Fringe and Fair Hospitality Charter guidelines will be presented to Council in May.

"It is our intention to implement the recommendations as soon as possible.”