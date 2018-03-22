ONE of Scotland’s biggest infrastructure projects will be completed months late, it has been confirmed.

The £745 million Aberdeen bypass is now expected to open in the late autumn following a number of setbacks.

The 28-mile road was hit by the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion earlier this year, while contractor disputes and adverse weather conditions have also held work up.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said the target was to have the route open by August at the earliest.

He said: "Whilst I welcome the efforts being made by the contractor to secure as early an opening as possible, I've been advised that it's prudent to anticipate the potential for a late autumn 2018 opening date for all project roads."

Critics accused the Scottish Government of failing to own up to the delays under previous questioning.

Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesman Mike Rumbles said: "This is a complete shambles. The Cabinet Secretary has clearly lost total control of this process.

“In January he appeared before a Scottish Parliament committee to claim that the bypass was still set to open this spring.

“Whatever happens, residents evidently face many months more of delays.”

Scottish Tory MSP Peter Chapman called on Mr Brown to apologise to local residents, "particularly the farmers and landowners that have put up with severe disruption during this process.”

It comes as Scottish Labour accused project bosses of exploiting workers.

Party leader Richard Leonard said umbrella companies – funded by public contracts – were charging workers on the bypass to access their wages.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted the Scottish Government had investigated the claims and there was “no requirement for employees” to work through these agencies.

Speaking during First Minister's Questions, she said the subcontractor in charge of the project offered to employ all workers directly, adding: “That means that any worker who wishes to be paid directly by the subcontractor can be paid directly, which avoids application by agencies of practices that I condemn.”

Stevie Dillon, from Unite the union, insisted it had “no knowledge whatsoever” of workers being offered this choice.