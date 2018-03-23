The likes of Charlie Chaplin and Harry Lauder are some of the greats to have treaded the boards in its long history.

The iconic Pavilion Theatre has been a mainstay in Scottish entertainment and is one of Glasgow’s oldest theatres.

First known as the Pavilion Theatre of Varieties, the theatre first opened on 29 February 1904 as a Music hall.

The then little-known Charlie Chaplin played its stage as well as leading musical hall turns Marie Lloyd, Little Tich and Harry Lauder, who is the namesake of its neighbouring pub.

It is now one of the only few independently run theatres in Britain, though stays close to its roots, acting as a traditional venue for comedy, music and variety shows.

It has also been one of Glasgow pantomime mainstays, a traditional which is has run since the 1930s, and has recently featured performers including the Krankies, Jim Davidson, and Michelle McManus.

The theatre was designed by leading late Victorian theatre architect Bertie Crewe and was seen as luxurious for its time.

Its decor is said to have been “pure Louis XV”, featuring Rococo plasterwork across the proscenium arch and boxes, terrazzo flooring, leadlight glazing and rich mahogany wood finishing.

Renfrew Lane separates the Pavilion from the site of the fire on Sauchiehall Street.

Now lost to the fire is the building that was once known as the Salon, 90 Sauchiehall Street and one of Glasgow’s earliest and most unique cinemas. Though vastly changed over the years, it had retained unusual and historic features from 100 years ago.