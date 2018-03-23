SHOPS and businesses in Sauchiehall Street are still waiting to find out how bad the damage to their premises is after the fire dealt a “devastating blow”.

Shops, restaurants and pubs including Victoria’s nightclub, the New City Palace restaurant, Lauders and Holland & Barrett were all affected by the blaze – though all staff were safely evacuated.

Lewis Ramsay, Assistant Chief Officer of Scottish Fire and Rescue, said the recovery process would be complex due to the design of the ageing buildings.

Specsavers said the premises were "evacuated safely and no staff or customers have been hurt" saying that all customers with eye appointments had been relocated to the Trongate branch.

Holland & Barrett said: “All our staff are fine and accounted for. We don’t know anything about fire damage yet or when we will be able to re-open. The fire seemed to be directly above the shop.”

Lauders pub said there would be “heavy safety precautions” to consider, before it could re-open.

Further along Sauchiehall Street, Waterstones also closed, with crime writer Alex Gray moving her latest book launch to nearby Bath Street.

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stuart Patrick said: “This is obviously a devastating blow to businesses in Sauchiehall Street, and we extend our sympathies to all those affected.

“There will be consequences to consider in the aftermath of the fire, but at the moment we should be thankful there seems to have been no casualties, and offer our support to the emergency services who are fighting to contain the blaze.”