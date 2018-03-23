FIRE crews doused a historic theatre with jet hoses to preserve it from a raging “inferno” in Glasgow city centre that is expected to smoulder for days.

The much-loved Pavilion Theatre was at serious risk of being consumed by the Sauchiehall Street blaze, which erupted at Victoria’s nightclub and spewed thick fumes across the city, prompting asbestos warnings.

Nearby shop workers reported hearing a “loud bang” before being evacuated at 9.30am yesterday.

As major roads were closed, emergency services – including 100 firefighters – struggled to determine the seat of the blaze.

Soon it had developed into what chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Alasdair Hay described as “one of the largest incidents the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has faced”.

Speaking as smoke continued to billow, he said: “There was significant risk of fire spread to adjacent iconic properties. I am delighted to say we managed to get in there very quickly and do what we had to do to stop that spread.”

Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay urged the occupants of surrounding buildings to remain indoors and keep windows closed “due to the suspected presence of asbestos”.

He added: “There is asbestos in every building of a particular age, it was very common building material. We suspect it is present here and take precautions. People don’t need to worry about that. We are dealing with that.”

While the risk of poisoning was said to be low, there was a general warning to the public to stay away.

One doctor, who was at the scene, warned people not to stand around filming and said he was surprised the cordon had not been extended further.

He said: “This material is not at all something I’m comfortable with people breathing in.

“I would like to see the cordon much, much bigger to ensure people aren’t standing around in awe of the blaze. It’s common knowledge smoke inhalation is what kills most people in fires. There’s a reason for that. Get away from it.”

Last night, management at the Pavilion and the nearby Theatre Royal said they had been forced to cancel planned shows.

Pavillion general manager Iain Gordon said firefighters broke into the venue to preserve it. He added: “When we left the premises the firefighters said, ‘Don’t worry, we will take care of the Pavilion’ .

“They have done what they said they were going to do. Like a lot of Glaswegians, firefighters have love for property like that.”

Scottish Opera announced it would postpone its performance of Ariadne auf Naxos in the Theatre Royal last night, saying it was affected by smoke.

Scottish Opera general director Alex Reedijk said: “The theatre sits directly downwind from the nearby fire in Sauchiehall Street and has been affected by smoke. It is going to take some time for this to clear from the building and ensure it is comfortable for our audiences and performers.

“We are, of course, very sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes our audience members.”

Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Firefighters turned up almost immediately from the neighbouring stations and they discovered a fire within the commercial property. They attempted to extinguish that fire with the immediate attack. Regrettably, it was too intense and it developed too quickly.”

He added: “They withdrew and we built on the number of resources we had to hand. I have been in the fire service for a number of years and I have attended a lot of big fires in the city centre. This is about the biggest fire I have ever attended.”

He added: “While everyone across Glasgow will be relieved there appears to have been no casualties, this is still an extremely serious, complex and challenging situation that will continue to have a significant impact on the city centre over the coming days and weeks.

“I am particularly aware that businesses and residents close to the scene will be concerned tonight and, although this is still an ongoing incident, I have asked our officers to start putting a recovery plan in place.”

The fire was raised at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood with Nicola Sturgeon describing it as “extremely serious”.