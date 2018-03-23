President Donald Trump has said he “would like to” give evidence before the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
“Yes,” said Mr Trump when asked if he would like to give his side of the story.
“I would like to.”
His comment comes shortly after his lead lawyer in the Russia investigation resigned amid a shake-up of the president’s legal team.
Mr Mueller is looking into contacts between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia and Russian meddling in the presidential election.
Lawyer John Dowd confirmed his decision to leave Mr Trump’s team in an email.
Mr Dowd says he “loves the president” and wishes him well.
Another Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also confirmed Mr Dowd’s departure.
The move comes several days after Mr Trump added a new lawyer to the team, former US attorney Joseph diGenova.
