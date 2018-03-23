Eye witnesses have described their shock as the fire ravaged buildings and businesses were evacuated yesterday.

David McKenna, an employee of the Works said: “I arrived at 8.30am and thought it might have occurred in a shop. The police then came in and evacuated everyone.

“By 9.20am it had started to spread outside the building. I’ve never seen anything as bad as this before. Someone from Holland and Barrett was in early and heard a bang and was absolutely terrified.”

A Ryman’s shop worker, Jay Matheson, said his team had initially closed their store when they realised the severity of the fire.

However, their hopes of re-opening were dashed when police told them to evacuate.

He said: “The police came and told us just to completely leave ... It’s a bit crazy. You don’t normally see that every morning when you walk into work. It’s been a bit shocking.”

Kimberly Gillies, said: “It’s really bad you can’t see your hand in front of your face. So much admiration for our fire fighters what a fantastic job they do.

Twitter users reported seeing smoke from Parkhead Stadium, Burnside and Stepps.