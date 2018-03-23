The family of a Briton who went missing in Spain more than two years ago is offering up to £100,000 for vital information which helps the search.

Lisa Brown vanished from Cadiz, where she lived, in November 2015 and is believed to have been murdered.

Spanish police have carried out major searches for the then 32-year-old, originally from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, but have had no success.

The mother-of-one's family has joined forces with Crimestoppers to offer a reward of up to £100,000 for significant information.

Brother Craig Douglas said: "It would mean absolutely everything, the possibility to have some sort of normality.

"It has been a long time and this could possibly be the right time for someone to come forward.

"There's very few families worldwide where they actually don't know what's happened to people they love.

"They're gone and you don't know where they are - that's pretty overwhelming at times.

"It's a daily struggle, Lisa was my wee sister and then she's not there. My mum's in her 70s, Lisa's son is only 10.

"For that wee boy to go to school and come back and she's not there, I'm doing this for them - I refuse to let Lisa be forgotten.

"We're hopeful we can get some sort of closure."

Ms Brown was last heard from on Wednesday, November 4, 2015 when she spoke to her sister, Helen Jordan, on the phone.

Her ex-partner reported her missing on November 9 that year after she failed to pick up their child from school.

She had lived in Spain since the age of 18, where she commuted to her job in Gibraltar.

With no success in establishing what happened to her, the family turned to Crimestoppers with hopes that anonymity might give the expat community confidence to come forward.

The appeal is a first for the charity, in that it has never put up a third-party reward on foreign soil before.

Roger Critchell, director of operations for the charity, said: "The Spanish police take it as a suspected murder for their investigation.

"Over the last two years they haven't been able to progress - they haven't found a body and they haven't been able to charge somebody.

"There's been a wall of silence - the expat community is very close, but somebody knows something.

"They can contact us truly anonymously and we will pass that on to Spanish police through the National Crime Agency.

"There's a kid, there's a family back in Scotland that doesn't know what's happened, but there's a body somewhere."

Mr Douglas has travelled to Cadiz to launch the appeal on Friday.

The reward, being put up by the family, will be available to anyone who gives information which leads to an arrest and conviction, reveals the location of Ms Brown's body or clues which have a "significant impact" on the investigation.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 from the UK and 900 555 111 from Spain.