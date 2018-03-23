A COUNCIL leader has been accused of “shameless” behaviour after casting doubt on claims her colleague racially abused children.

Elaine Murray, leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, suggested allegations against Jim Dempster may be a case of mistaken identity – provoking some to label her an “apologist” for the underfire councillor.

It comes after Mr Dempster was accused of carrying out a campaign of sustained racist abuse against two children almost 30 years ago.

The allegations emerged after he admitted making a racist slur against Transport Minister Humza Yousaf during a meeting with his officials.

Mr Yousaf said he was “enraged” by Ms Murray’s intervention, which he insisted was “all in a bid to close ranks and protect her friend and colleague”.

He added: "Having spoken again to the victims they are furious and deeply upset that council leader Elaine Murray would look to cast doubt and dismiss the racist abuse they suffered at the hands of Cllr Dempster.

“Elaine Murray should not only immediately cease her victim blaming, she should personally apologise to the victims involved for her insensitive remarks.

"The establishment at Dumfries and Galloway Council should be more concerned about providing support to the victims of racism as opposed to trying to protect someone who admitted to making an inexcusable Islamophobic remark.

"Instead of being an apologist for Jim Dempster's behaviour, Elaine Murray should be more concerned about rooting out racism and Islamophobia.

“I will be writing to Richard Leonard to ask why his Labour colleague Elaine Murray is sending out statements defending Jim Dempster, and conducting her own enquiries, when he has been suspended by the party."

Mr Dempster said no one could see Mr Yousaf “under his burka” during a meeting with transport officials earlier this month, sparking calls for his resignation.

Allegations then emerged that he had racially abused a man and his sister when they were growing up in the small village of Sanquhar, near Dumfries.

Mr Dempster – who ran a newsagents – was accused of calling the girl a “chocolate monkey” and telling her she smelled of curry, among other claims.

But in an extraordinary intervention, Ms Murray said many people in the village thought the victims were pointing the finger at the wrong man.

She said a “well-respected business person” had raised concerns there had been a mix-up with someone else with a similar name.

She said the business person told her: “The dates fit better, the description fits better than it does with Jim Dempster and without a shadow of a doubt the behaviour is a better fit.”

Ms Murray, a former Labour minister who was an MSP for 17 years, declined to respond to Mr Yousaf’s criticism, but added: “Mr Yousaf had been insulting me all week so nothing new there.”

She said she was “passed on the views of people from Sanquhar regarding this being a matter of mistaken identity”. She added: “They have been voiced to me, I did not manufacture them.”

It is understood four people have now come forward with allegations of racism involving Mr Dempster, including a former police officer.

A Labour spokesman said: “James Dempster has been suspended by the Scottish Labour Party, and an investigation is ongoing.

“The Labour Party has a zero tolerance policy towards racism and all forms of discrimination."

Mr Dempster declined to comment.