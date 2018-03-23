WORLD record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont is to join a protest aimed at making cycling safer.

The adventurer – who previously hit the headlines after he cycled around the world in less than 79 days – will take part in Pedal on Parliament next month.

The event sees thousands of cyclists descend on Holyrood to call on politicians to improve road safety.

Mr Beaumont, who is a long-time supporter of the demo, said: "Whilst cycling in the UK is a safe activity, it could be safer.

“The ride from The Meadows to Holyrood might be short, but the effect on cycling in Scotland could be profound."

Pedal on Parliament will take place on April 28, with cyclists meeting at The Meadows in Edinburgh at 12pm before riding to the Scottish Parliament.

A spokeswoman for the organisers said: "We won't be breaking any records, except perhaps for the largest number of bikes gathered outside the Scottish Parliament.

“However, with Mark, we'll be helping to bring about a profound change – one that will make Scotland safer, but also healthier, greener, cleaner, wealthier and above all happier.”