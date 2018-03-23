WORLD record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont is to join a protest aimed at making cycling safer.
The adventurer – who previously hit the headlines after he cycled around the world in less than 79 days – will take part in Pedal on Parliament next month.
The event sees thousands of cyclists descend on Holyrood to call on politicians to improve road safety.
Mr Beaumont, who is a long-time supporter of the demo, said: "Whilst cycling in the UK is a safe activity, it could be safer.
“The ride from The Meadows to Holyrood might be short, but the effect on cycling in Scotland could be profound."
Pedal on Parliament will take place on April 28, with cyclists meeting at The Meadows in Edinburgh at 12pm before riding to the Scottish Parliament.
A spokeswoman for the organisers said: "We won't be breaking any records, except perhaps for the largest number of bikes gathered outside the Scottish Parliament.
“However, with Mark, we'll be helping to bring about a profound change – one that will make Scotland safer, but also healthier, greener, cleaner, wealthier and above all happier.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.