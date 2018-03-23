MORE than a dozen EU countries are considering expelling Russian spies after the Brussels bloc showed an “unprecedented” show of solidarity against Moscow in response to the Salisbury attack.

It is thought Germany, France, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Ireland are among those preparing to back Britain with action in a bid to close down Vladimir Putin’s spy network that stretches across the continent.

At the end of the two-day summit in Brussels, Donald Tusk, the European Council President, said the recall of the EU's ambassador to Moscow for "consultations" would be followed by further action by member states.

"Additional steps are expected as early as Monday at the national level,” declared Mr Tusk, who noted how the recall of the EU ambassador to Russia was "an extraordinary measure; we never took it before".

He claimed the EU's response to the Salisbury attack was "unprecedented".

"In these difficult circumstances, I am especially pleased that despite tough Brexit negotiations, the EU has demonstrated unanimous and unequivocal unity with the UK in the face of this attack."

Mr Tusk added: "I expect that a number of member states will take additional measures towards Russia on Monday. It is not the end of our actions."

French President Emmanuel Macron said France and Germany would be among the countries taking "co-ordinated measures" against Russia with an announcement due "very shortly".

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said Dublin would be conducting a "security assessment" with a decision early next week on possible "individual action relating to Russian diplomats in Ireland".

Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia's foreign minister, joined Lithuania in suggesting his country could follow Britain's lead and "decide on the expulsion of Russian secret service employees working under diplomatic cover".

The moves came after leaders issued a statement supporting the UK's assessment that it was "highly likely" Moscow was responsible for the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, noting how there was "no plausible alternative explanation".

They represented a significant hardening of the EU's position after foreign ministers issued a statement earlier this week expressing solidarity with the UK while stopping short of blaming Russia.

Mrs May, who set out Britain's case against the Kremlin over dinner on Thursday night, welcomed the strong recognition of the threat Russia posed to their collective security.

She said that in the run-up to the summit Britain had been sharing what information it could through "intelligence channels" as it sought to make the case for Russian responsibility.

"The threat from Russia is one that respects no borders," declared the PM.

"It is clear that Russia is challenging the values we share as Europeans and it is right that we are standing together in defence of those values," she added.

Her comments were echoed by Mr Macron, who told a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel: "We consider this an attack on European sovereignty. We therefore call for a co-ordinated and responsible reaction from the European Union and its member states."

Earlier, British diplomats, ordered out of Russia in a tit-for-tat retaliation for Britain's expulsion of 23 suspected spies, began heading back to the UK.

A convoy of minivans left the British embassy in Moscow on Friday as the deadline for the expulsions was reached.

Meanwhile in London, Alexander Yakovenko, the Russian Ambassador, sent good wishes to those caught up in the nerve agent attack. Mr Skripal and his daughter remain in a critical condition in hospital while Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey has been released from hospital.

Mr Yakovenko tweeted: "Glad to know...Nick Bailey has been discharged from hospital. Hoping for recovery of Sergei and Yulia Skirpal too."