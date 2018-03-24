AN EDINBURGH postcode has been revealed as the worst in the UK for car vandalism.

The EH11 postcode -- which covers around 20,000 households in Haymarket, Gorgie, Stenhouse and Sighthill districts -- is joint top in the UK survey by insurance company Churchill.

The area, where nearly 40,000 people live, is the worst in Scotland for repeated car vandalism.

It was matched only by Nottingham’s NG15, Manchester’s M27 and London’s East 17 Walthamstow postcode.

Aberdeen’s AB11 – covering Ferryhill and Torry – was fifth in the list, ahead of London’s Canary Wharf and parts of Bristol, Basingstoke, Maidstone and Southampton.

The study also revealed 27 per cent of UK drivers have fallen victim to intentional car vandalism.

Steve Barrett, head of Churchill car insurance, said: “This research proves there isn’t a stereotypical area for vehicle vandalism and that it could happen anywhere.

“We want to highlight the top 10 areas to raise awareness of the issue and to urge local law enforcement agencies to take further action to clamp down on vehicle vandalism.”

As well as using car covers, six out of 10 UK drivers believe keeping their vehicle in their garage is the best way to avoid vehicle vandalism.

Other effective solutions include installing CCTV cameras and avoiding on-street parking (41%), 27% suggest installing dash cameras and 26% want better street lighting.

Churchill recommends motorists use a driveway or garage if possible, or park in another well-lit place.

They also highlight the benefits of investing time in getting to know neighbours, as they can keep an eye on property if you’re away and can alert you to anything suspicious.

Anyone who has been a repeat victim of vehicle vandalism should consider CCTV, which could assist in identifying and bringing a perpetrator to justice.