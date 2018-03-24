NEW data protection rules will help guard against the abuse of personal information to manipulate voters, EU bosses have said.

European Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourová insisted the regulations will provide the “best set of consumer protections and rights in the world”.

It comes amid widespread controversy over the use of Facebook data by Cambridge Analytica to allegedly influence elections.

The shadowy firm is at the centre of a row over harvesting data and using it to sway the outcome of the US presidential election and Brexit referendum.

Ms Jourová said revelations Cambridge Analytica had access to the personal data of over 50 million people were “unsettling”.

She added: “What’s more unsettling is how this data has been used to change people's behaviour, to influence the way they vote and at the end of the day how our democracies work.

“While we still need to understand better what happened, it is already clear that something went terribly wrong.”

She added: “These revelations are again a stark reminder that the modernised data protection rules, which will come into application in May, are urgently needed.

“They will bring accountability, transparency and responsibility in the way the companies handle their users’ data.

“If a company collects data for a certain purpose, they cannot use it for another purpose, unless the user gives their consent.

“Indeed, Europeans will be in control of their data – their consent will have to be active through an opt-in. Also, these new rules will be enforced by data protection authorities, which will have real sanctioning powers.

“The European General Data Protection Regulation provides the best set of consumer protections and rights in the world, so far, when it comes to data.”

She said citizens needed to “take back control and ownership” of their data.

Undercover reporters for Channel 4 filmed Cambridge Analytica bosses discussing smear campaigns and "honey traps" designed to discredit political opponents.

The firm has denied any wrongdoing, but its CEO Alexander Nix was suspended in the wake of the footage.