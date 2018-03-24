NATIONAL pride should force a government rethink over its decision to choose a Franco-Dutch firm to make post-Brexit blue UK passports, peers have heard.

Security concerns were also raised in the Lords after it emerged that Gemalto, headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on the French and Dutch stock exchanges, is the frontrunner for the new contract.

The Government claims the new contract will save £120 million during the lifetime of the 11-and-a-half year contract. British-based De La Rue, which employs about 100 people in Gateshead making passports, is the current provider.

Labour’s Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: “On both sides of this House, there is a desire that this ought to be reviewed – in the name not just of security, but of national pride.”

Conservative Lord Naseby said the Government should realise the possible decision will have a “huge adverse effect on the whole of British industry and the British people as they face Brexit” as he called for a review.

He suggested the extra cost under the UK bid would be 63p per passport, which was reported to total £540m compared with the Franco-Dutch £490m offer.

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokeswoman Baroness Ludford said the “farce of the blue passports continues”.