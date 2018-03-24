A YOUNG Scottish artist has won a residency at one of the country’s most visited whisky distilleries after building her own weaving loom from scratch.

Rhona Jack, 24, from Edinburgh, who used her loom to weave patterned textiles, is the winner of the Glenfiddich Residency Award, worth £10,000.

The 24-year-old, alongside painter Hannah Mooney and environmental artist Gayle Watson, currently has work on display at the RSA New Contemporaries exhibition in Edinburgh.

Rhona will now undergo a three-month funded residency at Glenfiddich Distillery, Dufftown, this summer.

She said: “In each piece of work I create, a great deal of time and energy is exerted in the physical making of the work. The idea for the loom came from a fascination with the development of textiles and the need to make something from scratch which was entirely of my own creation.”

Painter Hannah, 22, a graduate of Glasgow School of Art, is the winner of the £14,000 Fleming-Wyfold Art Bursary.

She will travel to Florence shortly on the RSA John Kinross Scholarship. Unusually among young contemporary artists, she paints landscapes and still-lifes in a traditional style, inspired by painters such as Turner and Constable.

She said: “I would like my paintings to be reminiscent of an experience, place and time of day.”