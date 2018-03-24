A FIRE chief has warned his crew will be a Glasgow shopping street for as long as it takes - almost three days after a fire started on the iconic site.

Around 20 firefighters remain at the scene of Victoria's nightclub on Sauchiehall Street after the alarm was raised at around 8.18am on Thursday.

Several units have been damaged by the fire which at its height had more than 120 firefighters fighting to put it out.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighting is ongoing on Saturday, March 24, and that is the priority before into any investigation into the blaze begins.

We previously reported that atmospheric testing has also concluded that there is no risk to the public from asbestos.

Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay is the SFRS Director of Response and Resilience and was the Incident Commander at the crucial early stages of the fire.

He said: “We still have crews actively firefighting and taking progressive action to fully extinguish the fire.

“Considerable resources will be in place for the next few days and we will continue to monitor the progress.

“We will remain on the scene for as long as it takes and we are absolutely committed to preventing any further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring the area is made safe.”