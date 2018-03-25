ANDY Robertson last night declared his availability for Scotland’s controversial summer tour of Peru and Mexico – even if he admits that undertaking such a length journey at that time of year isn’t ideal.

The exact composition of Alex McLeish’s squad for the matches in Peru on May 29 and Mexico on June 2 is yet to be determined, with reservations being expressed in particular by Brendan Rodgers about the potential impact upon Celtic’s Champions League qualification plans. The Liverpool full-back, who finished at Hampden on Friday night with the captain’s armband for the first time and the man-of-the-match champagne, could also face early season continental qualifying ties but he admitted he will be happy to report for duty for Scotland’s summer adventure in the Americas.

"I don’t think anyone finds it ideal,” Robertson said. “Obviously it is a long way to travel for two games but at the end of the day it is a chance to get another two caps and that is what the boys have got to look at. Representing your country, there is no better feeling. I am sure we will travel in good numbers. I am sure the boys would rather it was closer, especially after such a long season, but obviously that is taken out of our hands.

“I don’t think the club will be worried about me. The lads are going to the World Cup and they will be going right into July. Maybe if I was going to the World Cup it would be a bit different. But even with those friendlies, I will still get decent time off. Whether we are happy with it or not, it doesn’t really make a difference.”

While Robertson would have hoped not to experience defeat as he took the armband for the first time, he still took pride in the milestone and feels it would be crazy to expect such an untested line-up not to encounter a few teething problems. While there were bright points on the night in the performances of Scott McTominay and Oli McBurnie, Alex McLeish’s Scotland looked a team still getting used to a new coaching staff, a new formation and new team-mates. As much as he hopes to begin a winning run, he admits it may take “one or two meetings” before the messages get through.

“Big Charlie [Mulgrew] led us out and that was a proud moment for him, you could see how delighted he was,” said Robertson. “And he was told to give the armband to me when he went off - to captain your country is a massive honour so for the last 10 minutes it was a proud moment for me as well. It is strange being one of the more experienced guys in the team. Even finishing the last campaign, I was still one of the youngest and with the fewest caps, we had a lot of experienced players but a few have retired and we’ve lost a lot of what we had so now I have to pass on my experience to the young lads coming in.

“It’s never nice to lose and especially on home soil but it's a new start and it’ll take us time. Obviously we hope to win every game that we go out for. But we are trying a completely new foundation under completely new staff and we have only really had two days where everybody has trained, due to everyone playing at different times and injuries. We don’t have a lot of time in internationals, that is why it might take one or two meetings, the summer meeting as well, to get us together and get used to this formation.

“It is the same as a club football when you change manager – he has different thoughts. And we need to go with it. He has only really been in the job a week, he sees something in all these players and he has given them a chance to prove it.

“That’s what everyone needs to realise, and I think they do. It's going to take a few more friendlies, more training and more working together. If we can do that then I’m sure going into the Nations League we’ll be a lot better equipped."

Robertson revealed he had had the inside track on McTominay’s call-up after the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United recently.

“I played against him [McTominay] two weeks ago and he was brilliant against us,” he said. “I spoke to him after the game at Old Trafford - it was just a couple of days before he made his announcement so I said I’d see him when we got up the road and he said he was looking forward to it. Against Costa Rica, he’s used to playing a four at the back and dropping in and getting the ball but we didn’t need that because we had the three centre-backs. But once he got pushed further on and got a licence you could see him coming into his own. He's young, though, we need to let him adapt and grow - and it’s the same with all the young players. If we can do that and not put too much pressure on them, then hopefully we have a bright future.”