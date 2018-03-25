A FRENCH police officer has become a national hero after he was killed when he exchanged himself for a hostage held by an Islamic State gunman.

Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 44, was shot and stabbed after intervening in a siege at a supermarket in Trebes in southern France.

Beltrame offered himself up unarmed to the 25-year-old attacker in exchange for a female hostage.

He managed to surreptitiously leave his mobile phone on so that police outside could hear what was going on inside the Super U supermarket.

Officials said once they heard shots inside the shop they decided to storm it, killing the gunman.

They later confirmed he had died of his injuries, with Interior minister Gerard Collomb saying early on Saturday that he had "died for his country".

The attacker, identified as Redouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old Moroccan-born French national, also killed three people and injured 16 others on Friday, according to the French government. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The hostage whose life he saved, an employee named Julie, was in a "catastrophic state", her manager said. Tributes have since poured in for the police officer, who had already received a lifetime of accolades due to his service to France.

Flags were flown at half-mast at gendarmerie bases across France, while President Emmanuel Macron said: "Arnaud Beltrame died in the service of the nation to which he had already given so much. In giving his life to end the deadly plan of a jihadi terrorist, he fell as a hero."

His brother Cedric said: "Beyond his job, he gave his life for someone else, for a stranger. He was well aware he had almost no chance. He was very aware of what he was doing... if we don't describe him as a hero, I don't know what you need to do to be a hero."

His mother also said that, for her son, "to defend the homeland" was "his reason to live".

Beltrame joined France's elite police special forces in 2003 and served in Iraq in 2005. A former member of the presidential guard, he earned one of France's highest honours, the Order of Merit, in 2012. In December, he also organised a counter-terrorism training session for just such a hostage situation - down to the location in a supermarket.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "I am saddened to learn that Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame, the Gendarme who took the place of a hostage in the attack at Trebes, has died. His sacrifice and courage will never be forgotten."

Investigators later searched the home of the attacker in the city of Carcassonne, not far from Trebes.

They found what a judicial official said were notes "that alluded to the Islamic State and appeared like a last testament". They also found a computer and a phone.

Inside the market itself, investigators found three homemade explosive devices, a handgun and a hunting knife, the official said.

The weapons suggested an intent to do further damage.

Macron called a special Defence Council meeting with key ministers on Saturday to decide the country's next steps in combating terror.

Two people have also been detained in the case.