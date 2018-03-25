THE UK's election authorities should be handed greater powers to protect the public from voting abuses in the light of the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook scandal, a senior SNP MP has said.

SNP international affairs spokesman Stephen Gethins said there should be moves to “empower the Electoral Commission” to prevent abuses in elections and referenda. The Electoral Commission oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK.

Gethins said that “all too often we see rules being flouted” around the world. The North East Fife MP said there was a need to act now to safeguard democracy.

Gethins said the Cambridge Analytica scandal showed the need for a “proper independent arbiter”.

He said: "I do have concerns. Maybe there's something to think about in terms of how we empower the Electoral Commission. We have to have a debate about that."

Gethins also challenged Theresa May to explain alleged Tory links to Cambridge Analytica. May was questioned in the Commons last week over claims SCL, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, has been run by a chairman of Oxford Conservative Association.

The SNP claimed its founding chairman was a former Tory MP and a director had donated over £700,000 to the party.

Gethin said: ‘‘The Prime Minister needs to answer our questions and fully disclose what relationships there has been between the Tory party - the Tory government and SCL.

"We know there have been a number of senior Tories involved with SCL and donations to the party from those individuals. Theresa May needs to be absolutely clear about what links with SCL there have been.’’