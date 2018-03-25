By Kirsty Strickland

On a cold night Glasgow night, a group of Girl Guides have gathered in a church hall for an evening of fun, friendship … and politics. They are getting started on the new ‘Citizen Girl’ activity pack, which has been launched in conjunction with Women 50:50 - the campaign for 50 per cent representation of women in parliament, council and public bodies. The Citizen Girl movement was created to celebrate the Year of Young People and aims to empower girls to discover why their voices matter and how they can create change.

They begin with a conversation about the centenary of women gaining the right to vote and how - despite this milestone – women currently only make up 35% of MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.

If this decidedly political and – whisper it – feminist scene seems surprising, then that may be because Girlguiding has undergone something of revamp and modernisation over the years. While still very much focused on the core values of learning new skills and helping others: there is also a thread of activism that runs through much of what they do.

In keeping with their trail-blazing history, the camp fires haven’t been extinguished: they burn brightly with the energy and enthusiasm for tackling social injustices.

In recent years, Girlguiding Scotland have been at the heart of prominent campaigns that have attracted the attention of politicians and the public - such as the call to end period poverty. Scotland boasts some formidable campaigning forces, who’s efforts undoubtedly contribute to the ‘progressive’ social justice credentials that the nation boasts. Girlguiding Scotland is represented on the newly-formed First Minister’s Advisory Panel on Women and Girls, and also in the Scottish Youth Parliament.

To ensure their work resonates with issues that matter most to girls, Girlguiding conducts an annual, UK-wide 'Girl’s Attitude Survey' to learn more about the issues which are affecting girls today.

The 2017 survey found that harassment is a top concern for girls and young women, with 59% of those surveyed saying that they had experienced sexual harassment at school, including sexual taunts and unwanted touching.

Susie McGuinness, 20, is a social and public policy student at Glasgow University. She has been involved with Girlguiding Scotland since the age of five and has worked with the organisation on their advocacy panel. She is now one of their spokespeople.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the #MeToo campaign, sexual harassment and abuse have dominated the headlines this year. Coverage largely centred on well-known faces and powerful men, though from the outpouring of stories and experiences of ordinary women and girls, it became clear that harassment is a problem throughout society.

McGuinness points to the results of the annual survey, and says we should not assume that harassment is a scourge only in the circles of the powerful.

"It’s not just confined to Hollywood. It’s in the corridors of schools every day and girls are very aware of that. Girls are very angry about it.’’

It is evident that girls today face a mixture of old familiar challenges recognisable to all women and ones unique to their generation. The online world bombards young people with images of perfection and unattainable beauty standards while social media abuse and bullying is rife.

And so it is reassuring to see the girls at the Guide meeting in Glasgow place their devices on the 'phone amnesty' table as they come in. The girls are connected to the activities and conversations going on around them and are vibrant and unabashed as they create their own suffragette rosettes and edible Scottish Parliament. As they busy themselves sticking, sprinkling and colouring-in, the Guide leader reminds them: "Your voices are powerful."

Listening to the animated conversations bubbling across the tables you notice that some girls have written ‘I am a feminist’ and ‘I use my voice to share my opinions’ on their rosettes and you reminded that widespread perceptions of girls often differ from the reality. In the argot of their generation: they get a bad rep.

Too often they are characterised as vacuous and selfie-obsessed, with little to say that we consider to be worthwhile. They are an easy target for ridicule from male commentators who label their interests shallow and their opinions unimportant. McGuinness says this couldn’t be further from the truth. "Girls are brilliant, and they’ve got lots of amazing ideas. If we give them space and a platform to explore those ideas, then they are unstoppable."

Brooke joined the Glasgow unit recently and, aged ten, is the youngest member of the group. One Guide leader tells me that she has seen Brooke’s confidence grow over the short time she has been attending. The confidence is soon evident. This is an impressive and articulate girl, bursting with ideas and observations about the world around her.

We chat about inequality and her frustration that girls and boys are sometimes treated differently. She says she noticed it recently during a game of dodge ball, where it became evident that the boys weren’t throwing the ball in her direction. In a scene I can imagine all too well she tells me that she marched towards the boys and told them to include her. “But you are just a girl,” they said.

She shakes her head as she says: "I told them that girls can play too. I mean, we are all different in this world but shouldn’t we all be treated equally?’’

She tells me that when she is older she would like to work with people with additional needs to make sure that they are treated fairly and listened to. ‘’I am who I am. That’s the good thing about coming here - I can be myself, have fun and try and make things better for other girls and everybody.’’

The atmosphere in the guides is inclusive and encouraging. They admire each other’s work, offer help and encouragement to each other and they laugh a lot – joyfully and raucously. Friendships between girls – and indeed, women – are often portrayed as ‘catty’ or ‘bitchy’ but when you speak to these Guides, you come to understand that the comradely aspect of the group plays a massive part in the organisation’s continued and long-standing success.

McGuinness tells me about the importance of the girls having a space away from boys and the pressure of school, where they can be themselves and form deep and nourishing friendships.

"I think a lot of the time, girls are encouraged to compete with one another,” she says. “The ethos of Girl Guiding is girls working together to achieve things and I think that is so healthy. Older girls mentor the younger girls and we lift each other up. It’s important to have a space where you are able unapologetically to support each other’’

Women are stronger when they work together and from speaking to the Guides, it’s clear that girls are too. They are determined and interested and aware of the world around them and the part they play in it. They are organising, campaigning and tackling inequality head on. They are reminding us of their power and we adults would be foolish not to listen to them.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE GIRL GUIDES

Given their remarkable history, it naturally follows that today’s Girl Guides would be confident and determined in their quest to ensure girls are treated fairly and equally.

Over 100 years ago, after seeing all the fun the Boy Scouts were having, a group of girls began to hold their own Scout meetings. One of these girls was Allison Cargill, who would later become Scotland’s first ever Guide.

In 1909, a group of particularly gallus girls gate-crashed a Boy Scout rally and demanded that founder Robert Baden-Powell do "something for girls too’’.

Baden-Powell’s sister, Agnes, duly set up the Girl Guides Association in 1910 and the first Scottish Guides were registered that year.

In 1933, Girlguiding Scotland became independent, and on the eve of the Second World War, they moved into an Edinburgh town house where their headquarters and shop are still based today.

Allison Cargill went on to become Scottish Guiding’s President in the 1950s. New groups were formed for girls of different ages – now known as Rainbows, Brownies and The Senior Section.

The Guides have been fighting against gender stereotypes since their inception, and some of the first Girl Guide activities were bold for their time - including the Photographer and Electrician badges.

The movement continued to grow over the decades, and today there are Girl Guide or Girl Scouts Associations in over 150 countries. Girl Guiding Scotland has over 50,000 member. Netherurd, a beautiful ‘home from home’ in the Borders, is where Girl Guide groups take part in activities such as fencing, caving, climbing and archery.

Julie Bentley is the current Chief Executive of Girlguiding UK and has previously described the Guides as "the ultimate feminist organisation.’’

GIRL GUIDE ALUMNI

The Girl Guides boast an impressive array of former members encompassing sportswomen, politicians and stars of stage and screen. Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has spoken fondly about the organisation, saying: "Girls and young women can gain the confidence to be equal partners and to make informed, responsible choices about their lives.’’

Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes also donned the iconic uniform, as did former Labour MP Clare Short and racing driver Susie Stoddart. Many famous former Guides hail from Scotland, including journalist Kirsty Wark, television presenter Lorraine Kelly and singer-songwriter Eddi Reader.

Perhaps the most famous Scot ever to give the three finger salute is Harry Potter author J.K Rowling. She has spoken in interviews about her belief that Hermione Granger would have made an excellent Girl Guide and says that her proudest guiding moment was bagging her First Aid badge: "I’ve never needed to make a sling since, but I’m on constant standby.’’

The Queen is a former Guide and was given no special treatment during her time with the group. she was expected to cook over an open fire, tie knots and pitch tents to earn badges the same as all the other girls in the Unit.