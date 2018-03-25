By Peter Laws

Confession time. I’m an ordained church minister with a taste for the macabre. I appreciate that sounds odd. Surely a Reverend is supposed to be ‘a professional nice person’. I should be listening to Cliff Richard albums and watching Songs of Praise on a loop, right? Wrong. To be honest, most clergy have pretty varied tastes. I know one pastor who collects porcelain snails, for example. Another who can’t stop surfing. My hobby just happens to be of the morbid flavour. Ever since I was a kid (and long before I ever set foot in a church, mind you), I’ve got a kick out scary movies. I shoot zombies in video games and I love true-life tales of the paranormal. I’m also the creator of the macabre crime fiction novel series that features Matt Hunter, an atheist ex-vicar who helps the police catch religiously motivated serial killers. Both Purged and Unleashed have funny bits and happy moments too, but let me be straight with you – they pull very few punches when it comes to violence, death and hints of the supernatural.

If you think I’m a weirdo for enjoying all this dark stuff, I’d only add: aren’t we all? Just a quick glance across our TV, cinema and video game screens shows we have a surprising preoccupation with death and dying. Even extreme depictions of violence have trundled into the mainstream. Consider the original version of The Evil Dead: a ‘video nasty’ where young people are attacked by a horde of woodland demons. The film caused uproar back in the early 1980s due to its depravity and gore. UK video dealers could even be imprisoned for renting it out. Fast forward to today however, and you can buy that film in a box set in garden centres, while TV shows like Game of Thrones, Hannibal and The Walking Dead routinely feature even more explicit scenes of violence. Yet these shows sit on the supermarket shelf, right near the keep fit DVDs and Jamie Oliver cookbooks.

Or consider how the season of Halloween has exploded in popularity. UK marketing analysts claim that the annual celebration of spooks and ghouls is now the third biggest retail event behind Christmas and Easter. Or what about the astonishing success of TV shows like Making a Murderer. True crime programming is more popular than ever – with millions of us obsessively watching and discussing cases of real-life death.

Some might despair at all this carnage. ‘The media is force feeding us with blood!’ they shout. But to say that is to order linguini, then berate the chef for serving us…linguine. You see, people want this stuff. A TV executive told me that like it or not, grisly content (in both fiction and the news) always seems to bring in viewers. Filling the headlines with good news doesn’t seem to interest us half as much, as screams and sadness. As they say in newsland, ‘if it bleeds, it leads.’

Even if you don’t watch horror movies, there’s still a morbid thread to be found in wider culture. Think of the soap operas that fill up our screens, or ‘cosy’ dramas we might watch on a Sunday evening, like Columbo or Midsomer Murders. Or what about Disney movies with the ubiquitous scary scene – and often a main character whose parents have died. Despair, suffering and death frequently feature in our entertainment because it seems to capture our imagination. In short, human beings have a morbid streak, and we don’t seem to be growing out of it. If anything, we’re creating even more outlets to explore it.

I’ve been researching this phenomenon for the last 18 months, and to be honest with you - it’s been a pretty wild ride. From the snowy streets of a Transylvanian village to the underground death crypts of Rome, I’ve been trying to understand why we have a taste for the macabre. I’ve been chased by zombies through a nuclear bunker in Essex, been strapped to an electric chair by the BBC and I’ve hunted werewolves in Hull. I’ve also held Charles Manson’s actual hair in my hand. I was in a high street shop in York that sells it by the strand. All in a quest to understand why we are fascinated with the spooky, macabre and downright repellent.

What I realised very soon, was that an interest in the macabre is common. In 2012, the UK Department of Transport invested £2.3 million into buying 105 large ‘incident screens’. These were to block car crashes off from passing motorists, but it wasn’t to protect drivers from horrific sights. It was stop the traffic clogging up when so many drivers slowed down to look. Gawping at carnage is one of the most predictive human behaviours, even in children. When I interviewed a primary school teacher for the chapter on kids and the macabre, she said that just that morning she had to break up a mass of children who’d gathered around a sight they found irresistible – the corpse of a dead bird, lying on the school lawn.

I’ve also learned that morbid interest is nothing new. Look through cultural history and you’ll see that we’ve always engaged with the horrible. Emperor Commodus, for example, had crescent-shaped arrows especially made for the gladiatorial battles of Rome. It meant ostriches could be decapitated while they were still running, so their bodies staggered for a while before dropping. Horrendous? Of course it is - particularly by modern standards. But the ancient audiences loved it. Or what about the public executions of medieval times, where bodies would be left swinging for all to see . Or our most treasured works of literature? Shakespeare may be the calling card of sophistication, but I’m hardly the only one to have been horrified by Titus Andronicus, in which a woman has her hands chopped off and then her tongue cut out. I mean, come on, this stuff is brutal, and the classics are filled with it: Beowulf, The Iliad, Crime and Punishment, The Divine Comedy. All require a strong stomach. The American literary critic Leslie Fiedler says these tales endure not in spite of these horrible plot-points but precisely because of them – because we can’t stop telling stories of woe.

Wander through any National Trust site, and watch how the crowds perk up when guides talk of executions or hauntings. The Horrible Histories TV and book brand is a phenomenal hit because kids seem to remember history best, when ‘the gory bits’ are left in.

The reasons we feel compelled to ponder these things are wide and varied – hence why I wrote a book about it, but here are just a few brief ideas. Firstly, something primordial tells us that actively engaging with our fears could be useful. Our ancestors would never have survived if they’d been super-pally with the jungle panther. Paying attention to scary beasts ensured we kept the right distance. No wonder we started fuelling such helpful fears with grisly campfire tales. In the same way today, if we see a corpse in a motorway smash we’re rightly horrified. Yet our brain pops with questions about how it happened. Desperate to avoid a similar fate, we stare, and gather as much data as possible. When we do, our speedy journey suddenly feels less important. We slow down. We stop texting at the wheel. Horror shocks us into wisdom. It’s why author Stephen King kept a scrapbook logging the crimes of notorious serial killer, Charlie Starkweather. Asked if his fascination meant he supported the crimes, King said he never did. He simply wanted to learn how to spot such a killer in good time, so he’d be able ‘to get the hell away.’

As well as being useful, the macabre can be plain interesting too. Think about it. Compared to our ancestors, modern life is incredibly safe. Most of us don’t witness violence or death on a daily basis. Contrast that with the Victorian age, where people might have sat alongside their dead relatives for a family photograph. They’d proudly display these Memento Mori shots on their mantelpiece – sometimes with their dead granny’s eyes, wide open. That idea would be unthinkable today. Indeed, millions of us moderns have never even seen a real dead body, let alone washed one. We’ve medicalised and hidden them behind hospital walls, funeral parlours and closed coffins lids. Our lack of experience in real life death isn’t something I’m decrying by the way. I’m rather glad I don’t have to see cadavers throughout the week – but the human brain loves novelty, and craves the unusual. Death and destruction grabs our attention, in our otherwise safe lives. Especially since these subjects are undeniably relevant. We’re all going to face death one day, so it’s rather absurd to think that we wouldn’t be curious about how it might happen.

Morbid culture can even give us a sense of power in the face of our mortality. Like Mike Covell, the Hull historian with whom I hunted ghosts in the book. When he was diagnosed with a heart condition, doctors told him he might drop dead at any minute, but did he hide from the facts or pretend death wasn’t there? Hardly. He got in touch with a closed-down funeral parlour, and they let him sleep on the mortuary slab for a night. Macabre actions like this might provoke disgusted lip-curls in some, but he found it a profound and powerful way to face his diagnosis, head on. Especially as he finds himself in a society in which one can be frowned upon for openly discussing death.

Morbid culture can also give us a sense of control over that which scares us. On my crazy travels, I’ve met countless people who use horror movies or dressing up as zombies as a way to make scary topics fun and manageable. I can relate to that. You see, I too find the subject of death disturbing. I suppose I could just look away. I could pretend that the world is all happy lambs and twinkling sunsets. Instead, I write scary novels where people die and hopes are often dashed, but this fictional darkness is weirdly liberating because I’m in control. Morbid content can help us face our fears, while at the same time, giving a strange sort of mastery over them. Like the rollercoaster that leaves us simultaneously screaming and laughing, macabre culture is helping millions of people turn the horrendous elements of this world, into more positive and ordered experiences.

Of course, critics are going to say tales of death, conflict and horror are not the signs of a healthy society. A truly enlightened species would surely remove all elements of the morbid from their lives. Anthropologist Bruce Kauft might have thought he’d discovered such a culture in 1980, when he studied the remote New Guinea tribe called the Gebusi. Initiation rites were pain-free while violent stories and aggressive dramas were forbidden forms of entertainment. Sounds like a haven of safety? Nope. The Gebusi tribe had the highest homicide rate of any known culture. Psychologist Jeffrey Kottler says the problem was that they had no alternative outlet for aggression. Without a culture that gave space for safe expressions of the violent and morbid, their brutality simply went ‘underground’ until it exploded in frequent, real-world violence.

Throughout The Frighteners, I’ve met some fascinating - some might say freaky - people. Like a real life ‘vampire’ who regularly drinks her boyfriend’s blood, or the special needs teacher who keeps a coffin in her front room ready for the day she get’s buried in it. It’s complete with a gothic mannequin standing inside it, with a stuffed raven on top. And yet these are wonderful, intelligent people who love the dark-side while also embracing and celebrating life. Meeting them, and many others, has helped me understand that I am not alone in my morbid interests. But also, that there are good reasons why I, and millions of others, have these morbid interests in the first place.

The Frighteners: Why We Love Monsters, Ghosts, Death and Gore by Peter Laws is published by Icon, £12.99 hardback, on March 29