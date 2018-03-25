SENIOR figures at Westminster have joined calls for broadcast-style regulation for Facebook.

Former cabinet minister Lord Adonis said social media platforms could no longer be exempt from rules that apply to broadcasters.

The Labour peer said the case for regulation was overwhelming in light of the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook scandal.

Adonis said: "Clearly there has to be more regulation as it's basically the wild west. My own gut feeling is that there should be a regulatory system."

Adonis said a new regulator should be launched specifically for social media platforms.

The former UK transport secretary said Ofcom already covered a large broadcasting sector and should not have its remit extended.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said there should be a review of the regulations for social media platforms like Facebook. Thornberry said: "We need to modernise our regulation."

She went onto warn that Cambridge Analytica's tactics could be used at the next UK general election. Thornberry added: "I've no doubt the Tories will use whatever they can to try to influence people's votes."