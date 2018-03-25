THERESA May has been accused of a Thatcherite-style "betrayal" of Scotland's fishing industry by a former fisheries minister.

UK ministers have agreed that fishing will continue to be controlled by the EU during a two-year Brexit transition period.

SNP MSP Richard Lochhead said it was the "worst of all worlds", with Scotland out of the EU, but forced to accept rules from Brussels on fishing quotas.

He said May's deal had harmed the industry as gravely as Tory Prime Ministers, such as Thatcher and Edward Heath who promoted UK membership of the Common Fisheries Policy.

He said: "Our Conservative PM’s betrayal follows in the footsteps of her predecessors Ted Heath who took our fishermen into the CFP in the first place and Margaret Thatcher who welcomed Spanish vessels into our waters and agreed a deal with Brussels that gave the UK less than half of the fish in our seas.

"No wonder there’s a strong feeling of deja vu across Scotland’s furious coastal communities."

Lochhead said May has backtracked on her pledge to take charge of fishing regulations after Brexit.

He said: "Theresa May’s transition deal with the EU breaks her party’s promise to take back control of Scottish and UK waters in March 2019. Fishermen were told that as soon as the UK exits the EU we’d be out of the Common Fisheries Policy and regain control over our 200 mile fishery limits.

"Incredibly, the PM signed up to the worst of all worlds. We won’t be in the EU but Brussels will still decide how fish quotas in our own waters are shared out with only a commitment to merely consult the UK."

Lochhead also claimed the 13 Scottish Tory MPs and party leader Ruth Davidson had failed to exert any influence at Westminster after the party won a number of seats in fishing communities at last year's election.

He added: "The deal is utter humiliation for the Scottish Conservatives and their leader Ruth Davidson.

"Scotland’s 13 Tory MPs elected last year promised the world and claimed to hold enormous sway over the UK Government. They have again spectacularly failed a major test."

However, David Duguid, the Tory MP for Banff and Buchan, hit back at Lochhead.

He said “This is sheer hypocrisy from Richard Lochhead.

“He knows that his party want to rejoin the EU as soon as possible, and that means dragging Scotland back into the hated CFP."

Lochhead's remarks came as Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing wrote to the UK Government about the issue.

In a letter to Environment Secretary Michael Gove, Ewing said: "The deal that the UK Government has provisionally made is the worst possible outcome for Scottish fisheries; one that means we will still be in the Common Fisheries Policy but not allowed to be a partner at the table – and therefore robbed of the means to protect our interests."

Gove, in a statement to MPs last week, said: "There is a significant prize at the end of the implementation period."

He added: "For our coastal communities, it is an opportunity to revive economically. For our marine environment, it is an opportunity to be managed sustainably."