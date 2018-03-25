THE ability of Scottish universities to attract funding and staff is being hampered by uncertainty over future participation in EU research programmes, a minister has warned.

Higher education and science minister Shirley-Anne Somerville has called on the UK Government to prioritise a deal on science and innovation after Brexit.

Scottish organisations have benefited from more than 468 million euro (£408 million) of funding through Horizon 2020, the current EU research and innovation programme.

Somerville, who will visit Brussels on Monday, said the lack of certainty over future involvement in the programme and its successor FP9 was damaging the ability of Scottish institutions to recruit staff and secure investment.

Somerville said: "Scottish universities are renowned for their excellence in research and innovation, outperforming the rest of the UK in areas such as agriculture, chemistry and biological sciences.

"In addition, EU nationals make a significant contribution to our research and innovation community, and it is vital that we can continue to host the brightest and the best from Europe at our world-leading universities."

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal of the University of Glasgow, added: "Our overriding priority has to be securing the closest possible relationship with our European partners post-Brexit – ensuring access to European funding to continue the world-leading research undertaken at our universities.

"Just as important as funding is people and it is absolutely vital for the future success of Scotland's higher education sector that our access to key European networks is not hindered in the years to come."

The UK Government said Theresa May is "committed to establishing a far-reaching science and innovation pact with the EU".