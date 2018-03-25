THE Scottish actress, Anne-Marie Duff, alluding to sexual harassment she had suffered in the early days of her career, has had "experiences" that "would curl your toes"

The actress, 47, also hailed the importance of the "glamorous multi-millionaires" speaking up in the wake of the sex scandal that has rocked Hollywood.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs at 11.15 this morning, she will say: "I think it's important the glamorous, multi-millionaires are speaking up, that has a huge ripple effect.

"Because if they, the people who other people see as having everything, have been through things, it makes them (other people) maybe feel capable of speaking up themselves."

Asked by the show's host, Kirsty Young, about her own experiences in the early days of her career, she said: "I won't lie, I have had quite a few experiences in my early career that would curl your toes.

"This is what's been fascinating, we've been talking about them now, myself and my colleagues, my peers, and we hadn't spoken about them before."

The Shameless star was previously married to Scottish actor James McAvoy, but the pair announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage in 2016.

Duff said while she had "been through a lot, certainly the last few years", it was "about doing the best that you can".

The actress, who has also received critical acclaim for her theatre performances, said she had chosen Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' song Love Letter as one of her tracks to feature because she was a "hopeless romantic".

Her luxury item for the island would be "beautiful underwear", she said.